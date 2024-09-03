United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 99 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $202.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.11 and its 200 day moving average is $182.03. The company has a market cap of $186.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $202.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

