United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 878 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,995,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $117.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.56 and a 200-day moving average of $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $69.32 and a 52-week high of $121.23.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

