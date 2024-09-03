United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 94 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 153.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

SMH opened at $243.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.47. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

