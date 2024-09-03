United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APLE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $36,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,555,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,400,000 after buying an additional 1,217,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after buying an additional 678,905 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3,768.4% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 348,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 339,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,398,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,192,000 after buying an additional 253,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 636,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,339.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on APLE shares. Wedbush started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

