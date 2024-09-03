United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $40,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $741.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $698.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $681.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $789.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.15.

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

