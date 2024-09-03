Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 11,856 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 94.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000.

PJUN opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

