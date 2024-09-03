Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 12,344 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,992.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,848,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.96. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

