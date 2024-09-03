Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 196 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $198.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

