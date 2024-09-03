Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

