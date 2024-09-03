Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,663 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.84. The company has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.