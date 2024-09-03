Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 433.3% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 77.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in MongoDB by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $6,900,509 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Trading Up 18.3 %

Shares of MDB opened at $290.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.36 and a 200 day moving average of $312.37. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

