Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $502,585,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of 3M by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,986,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of 3M by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,015.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 888,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,247,000 after acquiring an additional 808,914 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $134.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.07. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $134.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

