Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 451.6% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 108,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after buying an additional 88,976 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 109,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $139.16 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $86.96 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $624.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.