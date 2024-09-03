Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $510,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $108.87 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $109.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day moving average of $106.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.