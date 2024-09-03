Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $415,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,952 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21,827.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 578,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 575,380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 389,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after buying an additional 27,906 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,732,000 after buying an additional 28,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $107.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.15. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $111.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

