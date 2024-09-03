Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $415,000 Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,801,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 194,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 40,010 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $52.07.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

