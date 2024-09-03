Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $455,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.2% in the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $729,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $212,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $267.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.05 and a 200-day moving average of $263.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

