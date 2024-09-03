Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $668,000 Holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 98,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 621,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $490,000.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Price Performance

FLHY stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Increases Dividend

About Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

