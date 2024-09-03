Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $753,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.0% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

IBM stock opened at $202.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $186.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $202.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

