Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $647,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

