Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New $373,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares during the period. EQ LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,642,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,875,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.02.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.