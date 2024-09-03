Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 138 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $1,984,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,144.06.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY stock opened at $1,129.97 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,085.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1,066.56. The firm has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

