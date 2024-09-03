Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,258,373,000 after buying an additional 309,592 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,596,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,655,089,000 after acquiring an additional 108,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stryker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after acquiring an additional 642,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SYK opened at $360.42 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.