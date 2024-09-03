Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSI. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $107.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.07.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.