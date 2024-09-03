Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,204.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,096,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,450 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 333.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 798,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 614,116 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 570,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,339,000 after buying an additional 22,182 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 350,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

PJUL stock opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $793.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.