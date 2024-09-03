Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,137 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,813,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,869 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.66. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,988 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

