Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 756 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.69. The firm has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

