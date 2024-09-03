Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes $962,000 Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,127,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,082,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 54,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BINC opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

