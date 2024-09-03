Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 58,086 Shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,086 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.20% of VanEck Energy Income ETF worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EINC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Energy Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Energy Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

NYSEARCA:EINC opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.49. VanEck Energy Income ETF has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $84.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.26.

The VanEck Energy Income ETF (EINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of North American companies in midstream energy segments. EINC was launched on Mar 13, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

