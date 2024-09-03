Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 6,035 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Copart by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956,043 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Copart by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,392,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,440 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,382,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 28.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $53.81. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

