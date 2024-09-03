Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 6,975 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Entergy by 64.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $127,675,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $92,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,901,000 after buying an additional 796,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in Entergy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,254,000 after buying an additional 706,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.04.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock opened at $120.69 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $123.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,806. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

