Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,555 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $227.37 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $108,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $108,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,506 shares of company stock worth $2,827,217. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.