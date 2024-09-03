Van ECK Associates Corp Has $8.98 Million Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.10% of Qiagen worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth $264,322,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 311.0% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,493,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,255 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,066,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,486 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 85.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,427,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,259 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,271,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.28. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

