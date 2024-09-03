Van ECK Associates Corp Has $9.46 Million Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 107.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PDD were worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PDD alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth about $13,379,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in PDD by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Nomura Securities upgraded PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.78.

PDD Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ PDD opened at $96.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.62. The company has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $164.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.