Van ECK Associates Corp Has $9.71 Million Stock Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,769 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter worth $76,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ProPetro by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Price Performance

ProPetro stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $854.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). ProPetro had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PUMP shares. Barclays raised their target price on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProPetro

In other news, Director Michele Vion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,889.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

