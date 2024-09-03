Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 622,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,131 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 251.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 47.60% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

