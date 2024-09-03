Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Balchem worth $9,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,935,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,873,000 after buying an additional 144,423 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 2.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,844,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 767,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,123,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Balchem by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,265,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 521,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,587,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $1,395,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,627. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

BCPC stock opened at $177.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.83. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $186.03.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.26 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

