Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,555 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get 3M alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on MMM

3M Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $134.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.07. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $134.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.