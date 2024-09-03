Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 7,269 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $29,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.23.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

