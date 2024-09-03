Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $95.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

