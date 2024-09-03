Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

