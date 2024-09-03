Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $78.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

