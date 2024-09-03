Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $198.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.43.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

