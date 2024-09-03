Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $198.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

