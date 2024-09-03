Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Reduced by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VT stock opened at $117.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $117.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

