Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.83. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 1,607,500 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Vaxart Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $153.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 543.21% and a negative return on equity of 114.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vaxart during the first quarter valued at $20,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vaxart by 19.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,449,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vaxart by 110.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,985,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,274 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

Further Reading

