Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.91.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $1,089,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,477,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,477,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,185 shares of company stock worth $19,206,094. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $495.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.83 and a fifty-two week high of $510.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $483.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

