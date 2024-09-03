Volex (LON:VLX) Sets New 1-Year High at $375.00

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 375 ($4.93) and last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.83), with a volume of 9103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 366 ($4.81).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on shares of Volex in a report on Monday, July 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 351.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 326.27. The firm has a market cap of £660.89 million, a PE ratio of 2,287.50 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.40. Volex’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

In other Volex news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild acquired 107,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £382,736.15 ($503,269.10). Insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

