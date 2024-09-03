Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Position Raised by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,321 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vulcan Materials worth $40,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.73.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.6 %

VMC opened at $245.21 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $278.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

