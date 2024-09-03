Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Shares Up 9.6%

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 419.60 ($5.52) and last traded at GBX 412.60 ($5.43). Approximately 2,812,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 921,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 376.40 ($4.95).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 500 ($6.57) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 493.75 ($6.49).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 397.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 385.60. The company has a market capitalization of £982.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,505.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

